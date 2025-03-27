Liverpool’s Anfield ranked second as list of top 30 stadiums with best atmosphere in world football comes to light

Liverpool's Anfield has been ranked as the second-best in the world for atmosphere in the sport, cementing its place as one of the most iconic venues in football. The ranking was released by France Football (via SPORTBible) and has Merseyside's famous old ground ranked just behind that of Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera.

Few places in world football compare to the ambience for a night under the lights at Anfield. The infamous Kop stand has led the stadium in bellowing the iconic anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before every game.

And in some of the club’s greatest moments, this mood has felt integral to Liverpool’s identity, brilliant in itself. The Reds turned around a 3-0 deficit in the 2019 Champions League semi-final to beat Barcelona 4-0 (4-3 on aggregate) in one of the most memorable displays of Anfield’s might.

Recently, they redid the Anfield Road End, as well as the Main stand, bringing the stadium capacity to 61,000. There are also ongoing plans to refurbish the stadium's flagship retail store. The Premier League saw just Newcastle United’s St James' Park join Anfield on the top 30 list, in 22nd place.

Here is the list of ranked stadiums in descending order:

30. Millerntor-Stadion - St Pauli (Germany)

29. Parc des Princes - Paris Saint Germain (France)

28. Stade Olympique de Rades - Spérance Sportive (Tunisia)

27. Stade Du 5 Juillet 1962 - MC Alger (Algeria)

26. Estadio da Luz - Benfica (Portugal)

25. Marshal Jozef-Pilsudski Stadium - Legia Warsaw (Poland)

24. Estadio Pedro Bidegain - San Lorenzo (Argentina)

23. Stadio Olimpico - Roma & Lazio (Italy)

22. St James' Park - Newcastle United (England)

21. Campeon Del Siglo - Penarol (Uruguay)

20. Stade Mohammed V - Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

19. Toumba Stadium- PAOK (Greece)

18. Mestalla Stadium - Valencia (Spain)

17. Sukru-Saracoglu Stadium - Fenerbahce (Turkey)

16. Cairo International Stadium - Al Ahly (Egypt)

15. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard - Saint Etienne (France)

14. Stade Velodrome - Olympique Marseille (France)

13. San Paolo - Napoli (Italy) - Renamed Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

12. De Kuip - Feyenoord (Netherlands)

11. Turk Telecom Arena - Galatasaray (Turkey) - Renamed RAMS Park

10. Maracana - Flamengo (Brazil)

9. San Mames - Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

8. Karaiskakis Stadium - Olympiakos (Greece)

7. Vodafone Park - Besiktas (Turkey) - Besiktas Stadium from 2023

6. El Monumental - River Plate (Argentina)

5. Celtic Park - Celtic (Scotland)

4. Stade Rajko-Mitic - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

3. Signal Iduna Park - Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

2. Anfield - Liverpool (England)

1. Bombonera - Boca Juniors (Argentina)

When Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool's Anfield and the fans

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, former manager Jurgen Klopp was always full of praise for the stadium and the fans. In his emotional farewell at Anfield in May 2024, Klopp told supporters (via club website):

"I'm one of you now. I love you to bits. On my jumper is 'Thank you Luv' and 'I will never walk alone again'. Thank you for that! You are the best people in the world. Thank you!"

The legendary German manager added to Liverpool's trophy cabinet in an era of dominance during the nine years he spent at Anfield. He won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

