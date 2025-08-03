Liverpool's interest in PL star could complicate Arsenal's potential move for Eberechi Eze: Reports

Liverpool's interest in English defender Marc Guehi could be a major blow for Arsenal in their reported pursuit of Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze. According to Liverpool Echo, the Eagles are hesitant about letting both Guehi and Eze leave this summer.

The Gunners have been reluctant to match Eze's release clause of £68 million, which expired last week and are trying to negotiate a modest fee for the Englishman. The process has led to a delay in the deal while Arsenal aim to raise funds through player sales.

Meanwhile, the Reds are interested in making an offer for another Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi. If the Reds complete the signing for the English defender before the Gunners finalise a deal for Eze, Mikel Arteta's side will suffer a huge blow.

The Reds will face Crystal Palace for the Community Shield on Sunday, August 10, at Wembley Stadium. Hence, the Merseyside outfit would aim to complete Marc Geuhi's deal before starting their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on August 15.

Liverpool beat Arsenal in the race to sign young attacker: Reports

According to This is Anfield, Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Will Wright from Salford City. The Reds have signed the 17-year-old for a reported fee of £200,000 and he has successfully undergone a medical.

Arsenal were keen on signing the 17-year-old attacker, but he decided to join the Reds. As per the aforementioned report, the Gunners were also offering Will Wright a higher transfer fee and wages.

Wright's transfer to the Merseyside outfit from Salford has also allowed his family to stay in North West England. The English attacker has joined Rob Page's U-21 squad. The former Salford attacker played his first game for the Reds at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday against Hull City.

