Liverpool’s Luis Diaz emotionally reunites with dad after kidnaping, pictures go viral on social media

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has had an emotional reunion with his recently kidnapped dad, who was released last week.

The 58-year-old Luis Manuel Diaz spent two weeks in captivity after being kidnapped with his wife on October 28 by the ELN in Barrancas, a rural region in Colombia's La Guajira province. While his wife was released within hours, there were no whereabouts of Diaz Sr. for a while, prompting widespread calls for his release.

Last Thursday (Nov. 9), though, he was finally released by his abductors from captivity, exhibiting no signs of physical injury. Five days later, pictures have emerged of Diaz uniting with his dad ahead of Colombia's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Brazil at home next Thursday (November 16).

Anything Liverpool have posted a few endearing and emotional pics of Luis Diaz hugging his dad whle struggling to control his emotions.

The 26-year-old Reds striker's father has said that he intends to stay in Colombia, saying in a press conference (as per News18):

“My aspirations are to continue in my town because I have my entire family in my town. The government has given me impressively strong and great support. I trust and have faith that it will provide me security to be in Barrancas.”

As per Semana (via ECHO), Diaz flew from England to Colombia's capital Bogota. From there, he flew 711 km to Barranquilas to unite with his father in a private meeting comprising his family, the Colombian Football Federation president and team manager Nestor Lorenzo.

How has Liverpool striker Luis Diaz fared in club football this season?

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is having a solid if not spectacular season with the Reds. In 14 games across competitions, he has contributed four goals and an assist.

Three of those goals have come in 11 games in the league - where the Reds are a point behind leaders Manchester City (28) in second. That includes a last-gasp equaliser at Luton Town in a seven-minute cameo while his father was in captivity.

Following his father's release, the Colombia international featured for 81 minutes in the 3-2 UEFA Europa League loss at Toulouse. Despite the setback, Jurgen Klopp's side lead the group by two points over second-placed Toulouse after four games.