Liverpool's Mohamed Salah discusses Champions League final, the Middle East and more

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah played a starring role in the 2018-19 Champions League final

In an inspirational online interview, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah revealed the story behind his famous celebration in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final.

Salah netted a penalty for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur and went on to revel in an iconic celebration.

Salah: “If have a dream you want to make true, just hold on to it and work on it and I'm sure you're going to make it.”



More from Mo below. https://t.co/XZDcYkY4oA — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 21, 2020

The Egyptian forward put Liverpool ahead from the spot in the second minute of the match and helped the Reds to its first Champions League victory since 2005.

In the interview, Liverpool's forward mentions that the celebration was dedicated to his eldest daughter, Makka.

"Do you know how we celebrated in the final? When I scored the goal?"

Salah revealed that the celebration was exclusively chosen by his daughter and that he wanted to dedicate his all-important Liverpool goal to her.

"You'll find this in the final of the Champions League where Makka told me before the match to make this sign if I scored, so that's why I did it."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah talks about football and women's right in the Middle East

Salah is also an inspirational figure for his national team

Advertisement

Liverpool's legend-in-the-making Mohamed Salah also expressed his opinions on football in the Middle East and advocated improved rights for the women in his home country.

"First of all, we have to accept that there is a problem. I know it's very difficult to accept that. But 100% the problem is running deep and deep and deep."

Mo Salah: “There isn't anything specific I would be able to tell you that will make you a good player, but if you have a dream, just stay confident that you're going to make it true -- that's the thing that will push you forward.” 🔴



pic.twitter.com/r2vfpUKqGw — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 21, 2020

Salah stressed the importance of removing fear from the minds of women across the world, both in life and in the sporting world. The Liverpool star acknowledged that while there have been several improvements, a lot of work is yet to be done.

"And the second thing, my opinion is the woman has a right to talk about anything she doesn't like. I'm talking about myself; when my daughter has a problem, she has to feel support from me and come to talk to me about the problem. The most important thing is the fear."

Mohamed Salah is known for his confidence on the pitch, particularly when he plays for Liverpool. The former Chelsea forward has evolved as a player with Liverpool and his electric pace sets him apart from the rest of the pack in the EPL.

The Egyptian striker was in fine fettle in the 2018-19 season

The Liverpool striker oozes confidence on the pitch and is famous for his ability to take on an entire defence with consummate ease. Salah addressed aspiring women footballers across the world and spoke of the importance of confidence.

"There isn't anything specific I would be able to tell you that will make you a good player, but if you have a dream that you want to make true, just stay confident that you're going to make it true -- that's the thing that will push you forward."

Mo Salah since joining #LFC



• x2 African Footballer of the Year

• PFA Player of the Year 2018

• Writers' Footballer of the Year

• 2018 PL Player of the Year

• 2018 PL Golden Boot

• 2019 PL Golden Boot

• Champions League 2019

• Super Cup 2019

• Club World Cup 2019



🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/pbgOmlaalI — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 14, 2020

"I'm just happy that the girls in Egypt started to take their right to play football. Every one of you has a dream; keep holding onto it and stay confident that you'll make it."

The Liverpool forward is known for his generosity and charitable work off the pitch and is seen promoting African football on a regular basis.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah at the helm, both Liverpool and African football seem to be in safe hands.