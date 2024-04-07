"Liverpool's next coach", "He's coming to Chelsea" – Fans in awe as Ruben Amorim spearheads Sporting CP to crucial win against Benfica

Following Sporting CP's 2-1 league win over Benfica on Saturday (April 6), football fans have taken to X to hail Liverpool and Chelsea-linked manager Ruben Amorim.

Earlier this Saturday, Sporting CP defeated reigning champions Benfica in an end-to-end contest at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium. After Geny Catamo netted in the first minute, Alexander Bah levelled things just before the half time whistle. But, Catamo rose to the occasion again and rifled in a right-footed shot in injury time of the second half.

Due to their latest win over Roger Schmidt's side, Sporting are currently four points ahead of Benfica in the 2023-24 Primeira Liga standings. While Amorim's outfit are atop the table with 71 points from 27 matches, the defending champions are on 67 points from 28 games.

Expand Tweet

A Liverpool supporter commented under Fabrizio Romano's post on X:

"[Liverpool's] next coach. Please get us this guy. Best wishes."

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggested that Amorim is Chelsea-bound, commenting:

"He's coming to Chelsea."

Expand Tweet

Here's how other fans reacted to Amorim's recent win over Benfica:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Amorim, who left Braga to join his current side in March 2020, has helped Sporting win four trophies so far. He has guided them to 143 victories and 31 defeats in 205 matches across competitions, coaching them to score 441 goals and concede 185 goals in the process.

Ex-Chelsea striker predicts result of match between Manchester United and Liverpool

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton backed the Reds to register a 3-1 Premier League win at Manchester United on Sunday (April 7). He wrote:

"You really cannot deny that Manchester United seem to up their game when they face Liverpool, which would make me really angry if I were a United fan. How about playing like that in a few other games? I was at Stamford Bridge for Manchester United's last-gasp [4-3] defeat by Chelsea on Thursday and heard their manager Erik ten Hag talk afterwards about how his side are making progress."

Asserting that the visitors will be too hot to handle, Sutton concluded:

"I just don't see it that way. Alejandro Garnacho really impressed me at Stamford Bridge but I worry about United defensively. With what is at stake for Liverpool now, I don't see United keeping them out. It won't be a runaway victory but my feeling is it is going to be third time lucky for Jurgen Klopp's side against United this season, after a [0-0] draw and a [4-3] defeat in their first two meetings."

The Merseyside club are second in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 70 points from 30 matches. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are in sixth place with 48 points from the same number of games.

In terms of the head-to-head record, Liverpool have recorded seven wins and four losses in their last 19 games against Erik ten Hag's side.

Poll : Will Ruben Amorim manage a Premier League club next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion