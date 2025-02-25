Liverpool send scouts to watch £75 million-rated star wanted by Real Madrid - Reports

According to a report by Sky Sports, Liverpool are set to rival Real Madrid for the signature of RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba. The 22-year-old Frenchman is one of the most talented players in his position and has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Lukeba started his career with French side Olympique Lyon, where he came through their famed youth ranks and made 68 appearances. He left the French giants in the summer of 2023 to join the Bundesliga outfit for a reported €30 million fee, and he has played 61 games since his arrival.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will compete with each other and struggle to convince RB Leipzig to agree to sell the defender. Lukeba is contracted to the Bundesliga outfit until the summer of 2029, giving them leverage in negotiations.

He has been impressive for Leipzig, playing 1409 minutes across 20 games this season.

Real Madrid linked with move for Liverpool ace- Reports

According to a report by AS, Real Madrid are linked with a move for Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk as the Dutch defender enters the last few months of his contract with the Premier League side. The Dutch defender has been one of the finest defenders in the world since he joined the English club in the summer of 2018.

Van Dijk joined the Reds from Southampton reportedly for €84.65 million fee and has proven to be one of the best players in the club's history. The Dutch defender has scored 26 times and provided 13 assists in 306 games at center back, helping the team to one Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Real Madrid have struggled with injuries this season and could bring the 33-year-old defender to bolster their options on a free transfer. Despite his impressive performance for the club, Liverpool are yet to extend Van Dijk's contract.

The 78-time capped Dutch international has been immense in what could be his final season with the Merseyside club. He has scored three times and provided one assist to help Arne Slot's side to the top of the League table and into the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season.

