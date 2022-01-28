Liverpool set to announce signing of 25-year-old forward on Friday - Reports

It's been a quiet outing for Liverpool during this winter's transfer window, with the Reds yet to make any major additions to their squad. However, that looks set to change in the coming hours as the Reds move closer to making their first signing of the transfer window on Friday.

According to reliable Win Sports TV reporter Pipe Sierra, Liverpool are on the verge of luring FC Porto's attacker Luis Diaz to Anfield today, Friday, 28 January, 2022. It has been claimed that the Reds have reached an agreement with the Portuguese club to transfer the player to Anfield.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Liverpool are looking to finalise a £37.5 million deal to sign Luis Diaz after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the Porto winger. Liverpool are looking to finalise a £37.5 million deal to sign Luis Diaz after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the Porto winger.

The story mentions that the Merseysiders are believed to have agreed to pay €45 million + €15 million in add-ons to sign the Colombian. That would see the total compensation rise to €60 million.

The player is also said have signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League giants that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2026. More details will be unveiled when the official announcement is made by the club.

Luis Diaz has been one of the top-rated players in the Portuguese league over the last couple of seasons. The 25-year-old joined Porto from Colombian side Junior FC for €7 million in the summer of 2019. He's gone forward to make 125 appearances for the club in all competitions, recording 41 goals and 19 assists to his name.

So far this season, the attacker has played 28 games for the Portuguese giants across all fronts, bagging 16 goals and six assists. Apart from functioning as a left winger, Luis Diaz can also be deployed on the left side of the midfield, with 24 of his appearances this term coming from there.

Liverpool impress in attack despite absence of Salah and Mane

There were doubts over Liverpool's efficiency in attack when their key attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane left to participate in the AFCON this winter. However, the Reds have managed to surprise everyone with their output in front of goal in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp's men have scored eight goals in their last three games across all competitions. Their run includes the 3-0 and 3-1 victories over Brentford and Crystal Palace respectively in the Premier League, as well as the 2-0 triumph over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

