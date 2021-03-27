Liverpool set to scout Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir - Reports

Liverpool will use the international break and will instead use the opportunity to scout one of the most promising goalkeepers to come out of Turkey in recent times.

According to Sport Witness via Asist Analiz, the Reds will have scouts in the stadium when Turkey face Norway to watch Ugurcan Cakir, the Trabzonspor goalkeeper. Liverpool have been tracking the player for some time now and could step up their efforts to sign him in the summer.

Cakir joined the Turkish side in 2012 as a teenager and got a taste of first-team football in the 2015/16 season. He eventually became the number one at the club in the 2018/19 season and has been quite impressive in recent seasons.

The Trabzonspor skipper has conceded just 29 goals in 28 games in the Super Lig this season and even has ten clean sheets to his name. Cakir's recent performances have attracted attention from the top clubs around Europe, including Liverpool.

Despite the presence of Alisson in their squad, the Reds could be forced to dive into the transfer market in the summer for a goalkeeper. Adrian is tipped to leave Anfield at the end of the current season, which means Liverpool will need a number two keeper.

Liverpool are hoping that they can fill the position with a player who has been on their radar for some time. The Reds would have taken note of Cakir’s commanding performance against the Netherlands in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, where he wore the captain's armband as well.

The Trabzonspor goalkeeper inspired his side to a memorable 4-2 win against the Dutch national team on Wednesday. Cakir even saved a penalty from Memphis Depay in stoppage time, which would have impressed the Liverpool hierarchy.

Liverpool are among the Premier League sides monitoring Cakir

Liverpool are among a handful of few Premier League sides monitoring the Turkish star as Cakir is said to have admirers at Chelsea, Brighton, and Hove Albion, and West Bromwich Albion. The Reds were previously linked to a move for the player last summer.

However, the rumors turned out to be untrue as Liverpool insisted they hadn't taken a decision on signing the player. It remains to be seen whether the Reds finally manage to secure Cakir's signature this summer.