Liverpool shortlist £70 million rated star who destroyed them earlier this season - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in £70 million rated Napoli star, Piotr Zielinski. Zielinski bagged a brace when Napoli destroyed the Reds by a scoreline of 4-1 earlier in the season in the UEFA Champions League in Naples.

Napoli are currently leading the race for the Serie A title. Zielinski has played 23 games for the Italian side this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

The Reds, meanwhile, have struggled in midfield this campaign. They are looking to sign a new player in the middle of the park. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Sofyan Amrabat, Youri Tielemans, and more are on their shortlist.

Zielinski is also a player Jurgen Klopp's team are interested in. Despite being only 28, he has made 89 appearances for the Polish national team in his career.

Klopp praised the player after Liverpool's Champions League defeat against Napoli earlier in the season. He told the media (via CM):

"Napoli has many young players but they are also good. Some players left and there was nervousness in the environment. But I think we can build the team around Zielinski, a great player. I'm not surprised that Spalletti has stayed calm for the environment he has created, he is the ideal coach for Napoli."

Liverpool have already signed Cody Gakpo in January. Jurgen Klopp doesn't think his team will make any more signings this winter. He told the media (via the Reds' official website):

"I don't think so, it's just the situation. It's like it is. I have to talk about it because you ask me about it, so that's it. In the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that's it. Absolutely no problem, I like the teams we line up, all these kinds of things.

"But when we start changing, you realise up front we don't have now three, four, five options. And if we have options, they get pretty young immediately, which is fine. But that's the situation and you cannot solve all problems in the transfer window. I know in a dreamland you would just buy now players and bring them in, but I don't see that coming."

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League, with 25 points from 17 games. They are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion next.

