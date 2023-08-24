Liverpool stance on Mohamed Salah revealed as Al Ittihad step up efforts to sign the Egyptian - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly not interested in selling Mohamed Salah amid rumors that Al-Ittihad are stepping up their pursuit of the Egyptian superstar.

Salah's future at Anfield came under the spotlight last summer after he entered the final year of his deal. But the Reds convinced him to sign a new three-year deal which sees him pocket a club record £350,000 a week in wages.

However, recent reports have claimed that Al-Ittihad are strongly pursuing a deal for Salah. According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, the Saudi giants have a concrete interest in reigniting their pursuit of the player.

A follow-up tweet from the same journalist states that the Reds' stance on Salah's future remains the same. The Merseyside giants are not willing to sell their fifth-highest goal-scorer of all time.

Salah, 31, was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this month but his agent, Ramy Abbas, swiftly shut down those claims. However, last season's SPL champions are intent on signing the former Chelsea winger and could make a new approach for him.

According to Relevo, Al-Ittihad are prepared to make the Liverpool winger the best-paid player in Saudi Arabia. That title currently rests with Cristiano Ronaldo, who pockets £173 million a year as per GiveMeSport, at Al-Nassr.

So far, Al-Ittihad have brought in Fabinho, Jota, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante as their headline signings this summer.

Mohamed Salah's close friend gives verdict on his substitution in Chelsea's draw against Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp withdrew Mohamed Salah from the pitch in the 77th minute of Liverpool's opening-day league game against Chelsea earlier this month.

The substitution didn't make sense to many, considering the game was still tied at 1-1 and the Egyptian superstar wasn't injured. The former Chelsea and Fiorentina winger was visibly incensed at the decision and went to the bench without greeting Klopp.

After the game, the German manager clarified that he wanted fresh legs on the pitch and brought on Ben Doak. According to Salah's close friend Mamdouh Eid, who is the current president of Pyramids FC, the player just wanted to help Liverpool win.

Eid told 90min:

"It was clear he wanted to stay on and help the team win and was not happy the team wasn’t winning. It is okay for the coach to have a different view, but also okay for Salah to want to stay on."

Salah was chasing the record for most goals scored in the Premier League's opening fixtures. He currently shares the record with Frank Lampard, Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney (eight goals).