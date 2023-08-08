Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah’s agent doubles down on transfer stance amid Saudi Arabia interest

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has claimed that neither he nor his client have discussed the player's future with anyone.

The Egyptian winger has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks, with reports claiming that Al-Ittihad are offering him a £155 million contract for two years.

The Reds, according to these reports, would receive £60 million in transfer fees for a player who has two years left on his contract. Issa took to Twitter to slam these claims, stating that the player is fully committed to the Reds, having signed a three-year deal last summer.

Since then, journalist Ismael Mahmoud has told TheRedmentTV (h/t @AnfieldEdition on Twitter) that Salah is 100% open to joining the Saudi league in the future. However, the journo added that the player is committed to Liverpool for now and will stay at Anfield this summer.

Issa took note of the tweet and replied:

"Neither Mohamed nor I discussed this with anyone."

Salah, 31, is the highest-paid player in the club's history, pocketing £350,000 in weekly wages. He has been their top scorer across competitions in all his six seasons at Liverpool.

Klopp says Mac Allister is a candidate to play the No. 6 role at Liverpool

Liverpool are in dire need of a new defensive midfielder after Fabinho's move to Al-Ittihad.

Jordan Henderson deputized in that position frequently, but even he has left Anfield for the Saudi Pro League. The Reds are chasing Romeo Lavia but Southampton recently rejected their £45 million (plus add-ons) bid.

With the Premier League opener against Chelsea less than a week away (13 August), Klopp needs someone to play in the No. 6 role. Alexis Mac Allister, their £35 million signing from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, has emerged as a candidate.

The Argentina international played in that position in his team's 3-1 pre-season friendly win against SV Darmstadt yesterday (7 August). After the game, Klopp was asked if the 24-year-old could play as the No. 6, to which he replied (h/t LFC Globe):

"Yes, in a compact formation, Alexis can play there, definitely. If he's there alone, should he play there? No. But now he showed just how good a footballer he is and how good he understands the game because he played here now [for] the first time for us at least and he did really well.”

Mac Allister is used to playing in the No. 8 role, especially with La Albiceleste. But he was frequently used as a No. 6 during his time with the Seagulls.