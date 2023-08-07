Mohamed Salah's agent breaks silence amid reports of whopping £155m offer from Saudi Arabia to leave Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has denied claims that his client could leave Liverpool this summer.

According to Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Riyadiah (h/t Metro), Al-Ittihad are set to make a £60 million bid to sign Salah. The player, the report adds, will receive a £155 million contract over the course of two seasons.

A source reportedly told the aforementioned Saudi outlet:

"It is true. There are negotiations between Mohamed Salah and the Saudi club Al-Ittihad. The offer must be attractive for the Egyptian star to come to play in Saudi Arabia. Salah still has a lot to offer in England."

Issa has now come out to refute these claims, pointing out to the fact that the Egyptian superstar signed a contract extension just last summer. He tweeted (h/t @RamyCol):

"If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC."

Salah penned a three-year deal last summer which sees him pocket £350,000 a week, making him the best-paid player in the club's history. His importance to Jurgen Klopp's team is unparalleled.

Over the course of his six seasons at Anfield, the 31-year-old has registered 186 goals and 79 assists in 305 appearances. He is already joint-fifth in the list of the club's all-time top goalscorers.

Mohamed Salah ready for the new season after featuring in all Liverpool friendlies

Mohamed Salah would be one of the first names on the for Jurgen Klopp when Liverpool face Chelsea on 13 August in their Premier League opener.

Salah has featured in all four of the Reds' pre-season games, scoring once in the process. He started in the 4-2 win against Karlsruher before coming off the bench as a substitute and scoring in the 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth.

Salah started again as the Reds saw off Leicester City 4-0 and was in the starting XI for their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on 2 August. He is likely to feature in the club's final pre-season game this summer, which takes place later today (7 August) against SV Darmstadt at Deepdale.

When fit and available, the former Chelsea winger is Klopp's go-to man on the right-hand side. He can also play as a centre-forward but that position will have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota engaged in a three-way battle.

It is curious to note that Liverpool don't have a senior right-winger to play as Salah's backup. But 17-year-old Scottish winger Ben Doak could fill that role this season.