Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister set for showdown with brother Kevin after Europa League draw confirms ‘Home Alone’ derby

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will face his brother Kevin Mac Allister in the UEFA Europa League group stage, as the Reds have been drawn in the same group as Belgian club Union SG.

LASK and Toulouse are the other two teams in the Reds' group, apart from Union SG. While the Reds have Alexis in their ranks after signing him from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million in the summer, his younger brother Kevin plays for Union.

Fans might find Kevin's name familiar, as Kevin McCallister was the name of the fictional character in the famous Home Alone series. Actor Macaulay Culkin played the role on screen.

SportBIBLE drew comparison between the two series as they termed the Europa League game as the 'Home Alone Derby'.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League last season to miss out on the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side, though, have made a few notable additions this summer as they look to return to the top four. The likes of Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravernberch have arrived at the club.

Kevin Mac Allister sent a message to his brother and Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister's brother, Kevin Mac Allister, sent a message to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner after getting to know that a family reunion is on the cards for the Europa League Group E clash.

Kevin said:

"See you soon bro."

While Alexis has become a household name in world football with his exploits for Argentina at the World Cup, Kevin is not as well known. The 25-year-old plays as a central defender and has played for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors.

Kevin has also represented La Albiceleste at youth level, but hasn't appeared yet for the senior side. His brother, though, is a regular fixture in Lionel Scaloni's reigning world champions.