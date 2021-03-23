Liverpool star confirms he rejected offers from La Liga clubs

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has confirmed that he rejected offers from La Liga clubs last summer.

The Spaniard stated that he ultimately picked the Reds because he wanted to experience the Premier League.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were reportedly keen on signing Thiago last summer. The midfielder was unwilling to renew his contract at Bayern Munich, and the Bundesliga giants were happy to sell him with a year left on his deal.

Liverpool ended up signing Thiago, six years after he was reportedly close to joining Manchester United.

Confirming that he had offers from La Liga clubs in the summer, Thiago told AS (via Daily Mail):

"I had options to return, but it was clear to me. Leaving Bayern was to be able to live the experience of the Premier League, a very competitive league. When I got the call from the coach and the club, it was an easy decision to choose the destination, but it was difficult to choose if I really wanted to leave Bayern. In the end it happened and I am very happy."

Thiago on his time at Liverpool

Thiago was hailed as one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at Bayern Munich but has not lived up to his expectations at Liverpool.

The Spaniard has struggled to impress but is not willing to give up. He said:

"It is a change of country, club, stadium and you have the expectation not only of seeing the fans in the stadium, and it will be beautiful to see Anfield full, but also the experience of learning day by day about this new country. For footballers like us, football loses much of its essence without people in the stands. We are competing with empty stadiums and we have had to relearn because since we were little we have played with people, with screaming parents."

Jurgen Klopp has also backed the Liverpool star to deliver soon and believes talks of Thiago being a flop at the club are premature.

The Reds return to action on April 4th when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League.