Liverpool star Darwin Nunez filmed snubbing handshake with Toulouse goalscorer in unsportsmanlike fashion after 3-2 loss

Liverpool start Darwin Nunez refused to shake the hand of Toulouse forward Frank Magri after suffering a 3-2 Europa League defeat on Thursday (November 9).

The Uguruay international came on as a substitute for Cody Gakpo in the 73rd minute, with his side 2-0 down at the time. After coming on, the attacker managed 11 touches of the ball, failing to register an attempt at goal.

It was a largely disappointing night for the Reds who conceded either side of half-time (Aron Donnum - 36' and Thijs Dallinga - 58') before halving the deficit. The Cristian Casseres own goal in the 74th minute gave the Merseysiders a lifeline in the tie.

However, the French side restored their two-goal advantage with a strike from Magri in the 76th minute. A late flurry of attacks saw Diogo Jota score Liverpool's second (89') while having a late Jarell Quansah strike disallowed for handball in the build-up (90+6').

After this frustrating defeat, Nunez was approached by Magri who wished to shake the former's hand. However, the Reds attacker refused to go through with the customary post-match ritual in unsportsmanlike fashion.

Expand Tweet

This season, the former Benfica man has completed four appearances in the Europa League, bagging two goals and assists each. Liverpool are still top of Group E following this loss with nine points from four matches. They are two points ahead of second-placed Toulouse.

Pundit backs Liverpool's Darwin Nunez after incredible miss at Luton Town

Darwin Nunez (via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez made the headlines once against after managing to miss an absolute sitter in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday (November 5). In the 70th minute, the attacker missed an open goal from two yards out following a misjudged header from Mohamed Salah.

Despite failing to hit the target from unmissable range, Dean Ashton has backed the Reds forward to do well in the future. Providing his opinion of Nunez following this miss, Ashton told The Premier League All Access Podcast (via TheBootRoom):

"I wouldn’t say he’s unlucky, no, because some of the chances are excellent chances that you’d expect a top striker to take. I think it’s on him. I think he’s still developing.

"I think he still needs to improve that clinical-ness. But the amount and volume of opportunities he’s getting tells me he’s a super player in that sense and that can improve and will improve I think as the games and the seasons go on for Darwin Nunez."

This season, Nunez has appeared 10 times in the Premier League, bagging four goals and three assists. Expect the striker to lead the line for Liverpool when they face Brentford on Sunday (November 12).