Liverpool star Darwin Nunez handed 5-match ban for international fixtures after clashing with fans at Copa America 2024

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has been hit with a five-match international ban. It came after he went into the stands to wrestle with spectators after Uruguay lost to Colombia in the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa America. Nunez, along with some of his Uruguayan teammates, were seen in the stands of the Bank America Stadium. They engaged in physical violence with Colombian fans after Mexican referee César Ramos’ final whistle.

After the match, fracas broke out among the Uruguay and Colombia supporters near the players' box. The Uruguay players interfered in the melee on the premise of wanting to defend their families. A video showed Darwin Nunez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors. CONMEBOL has now looked into the matter and given their verdict (via ESPN).

Apart from Darwin Nunez, other Uruguayan national team players who took part in the fight were also sanctioned. The Liverpool forward, though, received the harshest punishment as he was fined $20,000 in addition to the five-match suspension. Consequently, he will miss Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru, and Ecuador.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was also handed a four-match ban and fined $16,000. Meanwhile, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, and Ronald Araujo got a three-match ban each with a fine of $12,000. Likewise, players who had less intervention in the melee were also received a $5,000 fine. The players include Matías Viña, Sebastián Cáceres, Brian Rodríguez, Emiliano Martínez, Santiago Mele, and Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguay national football team was fined $20,000. An official of the organization, Marcelo Garcia, was banned from all CONMEBOL competitions for six months.

CONMEBOL initial response to Darwin Nunez action to Colombia supporters

After Darwin Nunez and Co. went into the stands to confront Colombian fans, it took over 10 minutes for police to arrive at the scene and restore order. Although the public address announcer requested that fans leave the stadium, several supporters chose to stay.

Approximately 100 Uruguayan fans, along with members of the federation staff, remained on the field for their safety. They stayed for more than 20 minutes after the match concluded, while Colombian supporters left the stadium to celebrate.

CONMEBOL, however, released a statement after the game saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that affects the game.

“Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values,” the organization said. “There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party.”

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa, however, defended the actions of his players, saying that they did that in self-defense and to protect their family members.

