Liverpool star Darwin Nunez reacts as he helps Uruguay defeat Brazil after 22 years in World Cup qualifier

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez shared his elation at helping Uruguay beat Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday (October 17).

Nunez opened the scoring for Uruguay in the 42nd minute at the Centenario Stadium. Nicolas de la Cruz scored in the 77th minute to secure a 2-0 win for the hosts. It was La Celeste's first win over Brazil in 22 years.

After the game, Nunez shared his thoughts, saying (via SB Nation):

“We started talking about this game after Colombia. It was a difficult, direct rival, but we played a great game when it came to attacking and defending and today we won."

He added:

“It had been 22 years since we beat Brazil, and they are a very strong team, that’s clear. We can celebrate making history. I came to leave everything on the field, and, I think, it was noticeable today, so I’m happy with the victory.”

With the win, Uruguay moved into second place in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying table, five points behind leaders Argentina (12).

At the club level, Nunez has been in good form for Liverpool this season. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 10 games across competitions.

Joel Matip hails Liverpool's new signings' performances this season

The Reds saw a major midfield overhaul in the summer after the departure of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have already shown their worth for Liverpool while Endo and Gravenberch also appear to be settling in well. Defender Joel Matip recently lauded the new arrivals, telling the club's website:

"All of the new players have settled in well. Dom and Macca have played almost the whole time, and they have done it brilliantly. You can see that both playing with the ball and also against the ball their adaptation has been great."

"OK, they did that in their old clubs too, but they have never looked like they're really new here."

He added:

"Wataru and Ryan came in later but have already shown that they can help us too. All the new players have done brilliantly so far, and I am really looking forward to seeing them playing."

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) after eight games. They next host Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday (October 21).