Liverpool star Diogo Jota names Arsenal star William Saliba and ex-Chelsea duo as toughest defenders he's come up against

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota responded with Arsenal's William Saliba and former Chelsea pair Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva as his toughest opponents. In an interview with ESPN UK, the Portuguese star forward indicated the qualities that made each of the three difficult to face.

Jota pointed to Silva's smartness as his best characteristic, while suggesting that Saliba was a mix of smartness and strength. Finally, he earmarked Rudiger's aggression.

Rudiger and Silva were both part of the Chelsea squad that lifted the 2020-21 Champions League. The German eventually left to join Real Madrid for free, while the Brazilian left to go back to his home country. Saliba, meanwhile, still plays in the Premier League where he faces off against Jota at least twice a year.

The 28-year-old has come up against Rudiger 12 times in his career, collecting three wins and six losses. He boasts a better record against his former teammate Silva, with three wins and no losses in six games. Against the Frenchman, the Liverpool man has just three matchups, winning once and losing twice.

Chelsea likely to postpone move for defender, Liverpool also interested: Reports

Guehi could head back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have decided to put off their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to the summer. According to the Hard Tackle, the Blues are set to revive their interest in the central defender in the upcoming window, having expressed interest in signing him in January.

This comes amidst reports that Liverpool are also eyeing a move for the 24-year-old. He has emerged as a key player for the Eagles, featuring in 21 of their 22 league games this season and collecting three goals and one assist.

Having come up through Chelsea's academy, Guehi eventually moved to the south of London in 2021. The Blues, currently undergoing a bit of a crisis at centre-back, considered the possibility of bringing Guehi back into their fold. However, they eventually decided against it and instead recalled Trevoh Chalobah from loan.

With Axel Disasi expected to leave the club and Wesley Fofana struggling from regular injuries, Enzo Maresca's side could look to strengthen their central defense. The addition of a proven Premier League player like Guehi who also has international experience while being aged just 24 could be valuable for the side.

Liverpool also could make a move for the player. Currently, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah are Virgil van Dijk's key partners at centre-back. However, the Dutchman is set to become a free agent in the summer, having not signed an extension with the Reds yet.

