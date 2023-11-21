Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai praised by former teammates on social media after performance in Euro qualifiers

Former teammates praised Liverpool attacker Dominik Szoboszlai for his rousing performance for Hungary on Sunday (November 19), which sealed their place in UEFA Euro 2024.

In a key qualifying clash in Budapest, Montenegro took the lead through Slobodan Rubezic, but the hosts responded strongly. Szoboszlai kickstarted the comeback with a fabulous equaliser midway through the second half.

Two minutes later, the Liverpool attacker headed the Magyars in front before Adam Nagy's stoppge-time strike confirmed the win. With the three points, Szoboszlai and Co. topped their qualifying group and qualified for next summer's Euro 2024.

Szoboszlai posted a picture of himself celebrating Hungary's win and captioned it:

"This is just the beginning."

Leicester City striker Patson Daka commented:

"Cooking"

Moanes Dabbur, with whom Szoboszlai played at RB Leipzig, responded:

"wow"

Another former teammate, current Standard Liege attacker Noah Ohio added:

"What a player"

Having arrived at Liverpool in January in a £60 million deal, Szoboszlai has contributed two goals and as many assists in 17 games across competitions. That has propelled Jurgen Klopp's side to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City (28) after 12 games.

How Liverpool attacker Dominik Szoboszlai performed for Hungary in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool attacker Dominik Szoboszlai was a key performer for Hungary in their unbeaten UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The Magyars won five of their eight games, including their last one, after drawing thrice in four outings.

Szoboszlai scored in their 3-0 home win over Bulgaria in their qualifying opener in March before providing an assist in the 2-0 home win over Lithuania on matchday three.

The Reds man was involved in both goals in the 2-2 draw at Lithuania last month, scoring one and assisting the other. He was at it again in the 2-2 draw at Bulgaria, providing both assists.

Szoboszlai returned to scoring ways with a brace on the last day of qualifying to confirm his side's place in the finals in Germany next summer. Overall, he has 10 goals and five assists in 38 games for his national team.