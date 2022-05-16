Liverpool star duo set to miss trip to Southampton with Jurgen Klopp looking to preserve them for Champions League final - Reports 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah could reportedly miss their clash against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 17.

The duo could be rested as a precaution ahead of the Reds' Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/HuYmsgtEIq

Both players had some issues in their FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Saturday, May 14. Salah was substituted in the first half itself due to a groin injury. Van Dijk, meanwhile, went off at the start of the extra time as he later revealed he felt a twinge in his knee.

The Reds went on to win the game 6-5 on penalties and the match ended goalless after the extra time as well.

As per The Times journalist Paul Joyce, the duo are now 'set to miss' their Premier League clash at St. Mary's. They could still, however, feature in their final league match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22.

Manchester City's draw against West Ham United gives Liverpool a small opening

Manchester City made a comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, May 15.

The Hammers took a 2-0 lead going into the half-time break, courtesy of a brilliant Jarrod Bowen brace.

Premier League @premierleague



Lukasz Fabianski denies Man City victory after saving a late Riyad Mahrez penalty



#WHUMCI FULL-TIME West Ham 2-2 Man CityLukasz Fabianski denies Man City victory after saving a late Riyad Mahrez penalty FULL-TIME West Ham 2-2 Man CityLukasz Fabianski denies Man City victory after saving a late Riyad Mahrez penalty #WHUMCI https://t.co/ldfC38i4k0

City, as expected, came out all guns blazing in the second half and pulled a goal back through Jack Grealish. Vladimir Coufal then put the ball in his own net to restore parity.

Riyaz Mahrez's penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio missed a glorious chance as either side failed to secure all three points.

After City's draw, Liverpool are four points behind them in second place in the Premier League table, having played one less match. If the Reds beat Southampton on Tuesday, they will go within just one point of Manchester City.

Liverpool face Wolves in their final league fixture of the season while City face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, both on May 22.

The Reds (65) currently have an inferior goal difference than City (72). They will hope to rectify this against Southampton as well in case the title race goes down to goal difference.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar