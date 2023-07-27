Liverpool star not expected to go on Singapore pre-season tour ahead of £40m transfer: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will not be joining the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore. As per Paul Joyce, a journalist for The Times, Al Ittihad are progressing well in concluding a deal for the midfielder.

Joyce believes that all parties are committed and working towards getting the deal done. The offer made by the Saudi Pro League outfit was reported to be around £40 million (via talkSPORT).

The 29-year-old was also left out of Jurgen Klopp's squad during their tour of Germany for pre-season preparations. Liverpool are already looking for a number six to fill in for Fabinho.

The Reds are linked with a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia. The club had their opening bid worth £37 million rejected by the Saints on Tuesday, July 25 (via Sport Bible).

Fabinho joined Anfield from Monaco in 2018 for a reported fee of €45 million (via Transfermarkt). Since moving to the Premier League outfit, he has made 219 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions.

His midfield partner, Jordan Henderson, said his goodbyes as he completes a move to Saudi Arabia. The former Reds skipper will join Al Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League. Both Henderson and Fabinho shared the pitch on 148 occasions for Liverpool and won multiple trophies.

The former Monaco midfielder won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League once, among other honors, during his stay with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool make second bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia

Southampton v Grimsby Town: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

According to a recent report, Liverpool have officially made their second bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. The proposal is said to be worth £45 million and good enough to get the deal done (via journalist Sacha Tavolieri).

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the Reds were indeed preparing a second bid for the Belgium international. The Premier League outfit will reportedly pay a £42.5 million guaranteed fee plus £2.5 million in add-ons, as per the transfer expert.

With Fabinho edging closer to his Anfield exit, the Merseyside outfit would love to have Lavia over in Singapore for their pre-season games. Tavolieri has previously reported that personal terms have been agreed, and the hope is that a deal can be finalized in the coming days.