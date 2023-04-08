Liverpool star Fabinho makes interesting Anfield claim ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash against Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has claimed that the Reds can defeat Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, April 9.

The Gunners have an eight-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, having played one more game. The Merseysiders, meanwhile, are eighth in the table, a massive 29 points behind the north London side with a game in hand.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Liverpool but they have beaten the likes of Manchester City (1-0) and Manchester United (7-0) at Anfield. They will now host Arsenal on Sunday in what could prove to be a crucial clash in the title race.

Ahead of the game, Fabinho opened up about the importance of their fans at Anfield. He said (via @AnfieldWatch):

"This season when we play at Anfield, it's usually where we play our best football. We played good games against big teams this season – we beat City, we beat United at home."

He added:

"So yes, we will try to use the crowd and try to play our best football again because if you don't play, we can't beat Arsenal."

The reverse fixture finished 3-2 in the Gunners' favor back in October.

Jurgen Klopp on Anfield crowd ahead of Liverpool's clash against Arsenal

In a pre-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp also highlighted the importance of the club's fans at Anfield ahead of the Arsenal game.

He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Very important. So obviously we need 40, 50,000 Liverpool [fans] in away games and it might look different. It's not the only thing we should rely on, it's not that we think, 'OK, it's Anfield, so we will win.' There were a lot of tough games and we lost unfortunately games as well here, which was not helpful at all."

He added:

"But it's no secret that the combination of our people and the ground and then the boys is a pretty good combination, so that's what we have to throw in as well – but not relying on it. We have to push the train. In this moment, I have a very good feeling that we can do that."

The Gunners have won their previous five Premier League games while the Merseysiders have been without a win in their previous three games.

Poll : 0 votes