Liverpool star Luis Diaz's mum seen for first time since kidnapping, leads march demanding husband's release

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, has made her first public appearance since her release from kidnapping. However, her partner, Diaz's father, Don Luis Manuel Diaz remains in captivity, with Marulanda leading a march for his release.

As reported by GOAL, Marulanda and Don Luis were abducted by four armed men on motorcycles last Tuesday while they were out to buy watermelons. Marulanda was released by the captors, but Don Luis remains at large amidst fears that he might have been smuggled out of Colombia, as per Daily Mail.

Amidst the concerning developments, Luis Diaz sat out Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Diogo Jota, who started in place of Diaz, paid a tribute to his teammate with a heartwarming message.

In recent developments, Diaz's mother made a public appearance in a march that demanded the release of her partner from his captors, as per Anything Liverpool. She was seen wearing a white T-shirt that had a picture of Manuel Diaz and a message to free him.

Diaz recently shared an Instagram story of the march in his native Barranca in Colombia calling for his father's release.

How has Luis Diaz fared for Liverpool this season?

Luis Diaz, 26, has made a good start to his 2023-24 campaign for Liverpool, bagging three goals and an assist in 12 games across competitions. That includes two strikes in nine games in the league, where the Reds are fourth with 23 points after 10 games, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Both goals came in his opening two league games: the 1-1 draw at Chelsea and the 3-1 home win over Bournemouth. His other goal this season came in the 3-1 win at Austrian side LASK in Jurgen Klopp's side UEFA Europa League opener.

Overall, Diaz has 14 goals and nine assists in 54 games across competitions for the Reds since arriving in January 2022. In his first full season at the club in 2022-23, the Colombian contributed five goals and three assists in 21 games across competitions.