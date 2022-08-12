Liverpool star misses training with groin problem ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool star Joel Matip sat out the club's training session on Friday having incurred a groin problem, as per the Telegraph.

The Reds are already with Ibrahima Konate's injury with the Frenchman having been in a pre-season friendly 3-0 loss to Strasbourg on July 31.

Joe Gomez has rarely featured over the past season due to an ankle problem that saw him make just eight Premier League appearances last season.

But the latest centre-back setback for Jurgen Klopp is Matip, with the Cameroonian having missed Liverpool's training on Friday, August 12.

It casts major doubt over his availability for the Reds' clash with Crystal Palace on August 15.

The former Schalke 04 defender did play in his side's season-opening 2-2 draw with Fulham on August 6.

Klopp's only recognized senior centre-back options for the game against Palace at Anfield are now Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips and Gomez.

The injury curse continues for the Merseysiders with Thiago Alcantara having incurred a hamstring problem against Fulham.

Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and new signing Calvin Ramsey are all injured.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also an absentee with Klopp heading into the new season with plenty to ponder.

"We have injuries, that's how it is" - Liverpool manager Klopp mindful not to re-enter the transfer window

Despite a host of injury issues hitting Liverpool, Klopp doesn't appear to desire targeting any more fresh faces.

The Reds have signed prolific striker Darwin Nunez, youngster Fabio Carvalho and Ramsey so far this window with an outlay of £99.2 million.

Klopp said about potentially making any more additions to his side, (via the aforementioned source):

“I am happy with the strength, size and quality of my squad. We have injuries, that's how it is. Now it is the question how long the players will be out and there are different solutions for it."

Klopp continued,

"One of them - and there are plenty - is the transfer market but the transfer market only makes sense if you can bring in the right player, the right player not a player. It is easy to bring a player in but that doesn't help even for a week for some players.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿x



Is this Liverpool's best midfield to face Crystal Palace? x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿xIs this Liverpool's best midfield to face Crystal Palace? 🇧🇷 x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿x 🇬🇳Is this Liverpool's best midfield to face Crystal Palace? https://t.co/YslWhuxKgC

The Reds last faced Palace on July 15 in a pre-season friendly, winning 2-0 on that occcasion.

They will be hoping to get their first three points of the season having drawn their opening game against Fulham.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett