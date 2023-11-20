Liverpool star Mo Salah nearly gets attacked by pitch invaders in Egypt's WC qualifier against Sierra Leone

Over the past weekend, while on international duty for Egypt, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah narrowly escaped an attack by pitch invaders.

The forward was part of the Egyptian squad that secured a 2-0 triumph over Sierra Leone. This victory, however, was overshadowed by a chaotic scene involving pitch invaders towards the end of the match at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex Stadium.

Although Salah did not score in Sunday's match, his presence was influential both on the field and among the spectators. The match saw Trezeguet claim the spotlight, scoring twice for Egypt, once in the 18th minute and again in the 63rd, with the latter goal assisted by Salah.

The match took an unexpected turn after Egypt's second goal. Sierra Leone's players appeared to lose their composure, resulting in their team being reduced to nine players. The atmosphere in the stadium became tense, with fans' emotions boiling over. Several spectators invaded the pitch, aiming to get close to Mohamed Salah.

It remains unclear why the Liverpool forward was the specific target of numerous fans. Security personnel managed to intercept most of the invaders before they could reach the superstar. However, one fan did breach security, prompting immediate action, and was quickly removed from the situation by military officers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp eyes move for Leroy Sane amidst Premier League links: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly setting his sights on Leroy Sane as a potential addition to his squad next summer. The former Manchester City winger has been performing commendably at Bayern Munich since his departure from England in 2020. He has scored 47 goals and provided 44 assists in 151 games for Die Roten.

However, Sane has recently been the subject of persistent speculation regarding a return to the Premier League, with several English clubs expressing an interest in him. However, a recent report from Sky Germany (via TBR Football) suggests that Liverpool are among the primary contenders in this pursuit.

The winger is reportedly open to exploring options and has not committed to a new contract with Bayern Munich. Klopp's interest in Sane could be part of a strategic plan to strengthen their wide player options in anticipation of Mohamed Salah's eventual departure from the club.

Notably, the Egyptian legend has scored 198 goals in the 322 games he has played for the Reds since he joined them in the summer of 2017. Having guided them to a Premier League title and Champions League glory, the forward is now 31 years old and could be planning for the next stage of his career.