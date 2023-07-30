Liverpool star names key area the whole squad can improve upon after 4-0 win over Leicester

Liverpool's impressive 4-0 victory over Leicester City in Singapore showcased the club's potential as they gear up for the new season. Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota, and Ben Doak all found the back of the net, displaying the attacking prowess of the Reds.

However, Jota has revealed an area of their game where the squad could still improve upon. Speaking to LFCTV after the match, Jota emphasized the need for improvement in their press (via LiverpoolEcho):

"We wanted to build in this pre-season: the way we create from the back, the way we press. I think we had good moments [and] not-so-good moments in that first half. I think the result in the end was clearly favourable for us, but we want to build on this physical side of the game and the way we can build as well."

The Reds attacker didn't shy away from addressing last season's shortcomings. With Liverpool falling short of their usual high standards, he has claimed that the team is determined to make improvements:

"Of course we want to do a lot better than we did last season. Last season was not great, so we really want to improve on that. That’s what pre-season is all about: to build and try to get better for the start of the season."

Liverpool secures an impressive 4-0 win over Leicester City in pre-season clash

Liverpool showcased their attacking prowess in a dominant 4-0 pre-season victory over Leicester City at Singapore's National Stadium.

The first goal saw Diogo Jota's clever turn and shot parried by Hermansen, only for Darwin Nunez to capitalize and find the back of the net, putting the Reds ahead (30'). They continued their impressive display, extending their lead with two quick goals.

Mohamed Salah orchestrated the second goal, cleverly creating space before delivering a precise pass to Bobby Clark, who slotted the ball past the goalkeeper (35'). Salah's influence continued as he delivered a pinpoint cross, met by Jota's header, securing his second assist of the game (38').

Liverpool further solidified their dominance as they scored their fourth goal in the 64th minute. Joel Matip's flick-on from a corner found Ben Doak, who converted from close range.

The victory bodes well for the Reds as they head into a crucial preseason encounter against Bayern Munich at the same venue on Wednesday.

Their cohesive attacking display and clinical finishing provided a glimpse of their potential for the upcoming season. With their sights set on major honours, the Reds' convincing win over Leicester City signals their intent to compete at the highest level in the upcoming campaign.