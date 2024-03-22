Liverpool star returns to Anfield following World Cup qualifer cancellation

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has returned to his club after Japan's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against North Korea was canceled.

Japan were set to face North Korea on Tuesday (March 26) at the latter's stadium. The two nations met yesterday with Endo's Samurai Blue winning 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

However, North Korea have pulled out of the reverse fixture for 'unforeseen circumstances'. They have asked the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the game against Japan to be moved.

An official statement from the AFC reads (via The Daily Star):

"The AFC has confirmed today that the upcoming World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 and Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Group B fixture between DPR Korea and Japan, scheduled to be played on March 26 will not take place due to unforeseen circumstances."

This means Endo, 31, will return to Liverpool earlier than planned amid his participation during the international break. The Japanese midfielder has been in fine form as of late, playing a key role in Jurgen Klopp's side's title race.

Endo is unbeaten in 12 Premier League starts since arriving at Anfield last summer. Klopp will be delighted to have him return unscathed as his side prepare for an important clash against Brighton & Hove Albion (March 31).

Wataru Endo hopes his move to Liverpool inspires children to try and follow their dreams

Wataru Endo achieved his goal of joining a Premier League giant.

Endo joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart last summer for a reported £16.2 million. He took his time getting into Klopp's team but has proven to be a hit with the Merseysiders.

The holding midfielder has made 34 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and one assist. He particularly impressed in his side's 1-1 draw against title rivals Manchester City (March 10).

Endo touched on his transfer and what it means to the Japanese community. He told Liverpool's official website:

"To see someone like me come from a small club and play in the Premier League means a lot to the Japanese football world. I dreamed of it, but I never thought I'd play for a team like Liverpool."

Endo hopes that his 'dream move' can help influence other children to try and follow their ambitions:

"I'm really pleased that I followed my dream and continued to work hard and that I was able to succeed in making it here, because I hope that my story will influence other children to do so in the future."

The Reds' No.3 is a popular figure in Japan and is his nation's captain. He's earned 61 caps, scoring three goals and providing four assists, part of the side that reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.