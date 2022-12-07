Liverpool star sends message after returning to training

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has returned to training with the Merseyside club for the first time since he suffered an injury during his team's 3-2 loss to Arsenal on October 9. Upon his return, the Colombian forward sent a message to his fans on Instagram.

The Reds are currently undergoing a training camp in Dubai to prepare for their return to the English domestic season after the World Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side will return to competitive action on December 22 against Manchester City. The two English giants will clash in a Carabao Cup Round of 16 encounter.

Diaz took to social media to send a message after his return. The former FC Porto attacker wrote:

"Very happy to be back."

Diaz joined the club in January and has since made 38 appearances for Liverpool, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists in that duration.

He has been an important player in a struggling Liverpool side this season as well. Diaz has started 11 of his 12 appearances and has scored four goals and provided three assists so far this season.

Having the dynamic Colombian back in the side will certainly be a massive boost for Klopp as his team look to get back in the top-4.

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott spoke about the club's training camp in Dubai

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Liverpool's training camp in Dubai comes at a weird time for the players as they are used to a packed club schedule at this time of the year. However, due to the World Cup starting in November, the football calendar has been forced into some unusual alterations.

Harvey Elliott also shared his take on the same. He told the club's official website:

"I'd say a pre-season all over again, to be honest. Obviously it's always hard once you come off a little break to get back into the swing of things. The lads have been doing stuff over the holidays and getting themselves in the best shape and best form possible to be able to come into training and resume and just kick on with the rest of the season. We're really looking forward to it. There's no better place to do it than here – hot-weather training and hopefully it'll be a lot easier when we get back to England."

The Reds have announced a 33-man squad for their training camp in Dubai, including Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Mohamed Salah.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“It's always hard once you come off a little break to get back into the swing of things. The lads have been doing stuff over the holidays and getting themselves in the best shape.” Harvey Elliott on the Dubai training camp:“It's always hard once you come off a little break to get back into the swing of things. The lads have been doing stuff over the holidays and getting themselves in the best shape.” #lfc [lfc] Harvey Elliott on the Dubai training camp:“It's always hard once you come off a little break to get back into the swing of things. The lads have been doing stuff over the holidays and getting themselves in the best shape.” #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/cUS19LoWdi

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes