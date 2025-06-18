Liverpool star sued for stunning £4.5 million by former partner after split - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is being sued by former girlfriend Camila Mayan for £4.5m, according to The Daily Mail. The Argentinean midfielder split with Mayan right after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and soon entered a relationship with Ailen Cova.

Ad

Mac Allister left Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 to move to Anfield and has since been indispensable for the Reds. The 26-year-old was crucial in the Merseyside club's Premier League triumph this season.

Mac Allister ended the campaign with seven goals and six assists from 49 games for Liverpool. Meanwhile, the Argentinean footballer announced in March this year that he is expecting a child with Cova.

However, Mayan has claimed that the player cheated on her and dumped her to pursue a relationship with Cova. She is now seeking £185,000 in compensation for every month she spent abroad with Mac Allister, which corresponds to £4.5m for two years.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Mayan was kicked out of England after the Argentine footballer began his relationship with Cova. The court has now added to the lifestyle influencer's frustration, ruling that the case will be heard in England.

Speaking on the matter A la Tarde, following the court ruling, Mayan stated that her team are planning their next move.

"Everything's fine, we're seeing what we do next. Before going elsewhere, there are other options. You don't necessarily have to go directly... I'll see what I do," said Mayan.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister is likely to be seen in action next when Liverpool take on Preston in their first pre-season friendly on July 13.

Are Liverpool eyeing a move for Alexander Isak this summer?

Alexander Isak

Liverpool have set their sights on Alexander Isak this summer, according to The Standard. The Reds are looking for an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has struggled to live up to expectations at Anfield.

Ad

The Uruguayan is likely to leave the Reds this summer, and the club have apparently identified Isak as his replacement. The Swede enjoyed a tremendous 2024/25 campaign with Newcastle United, registering 27 goals and six assists from 42 games across competitions.

Isak's efforts have already convinced the Merseyside club, but prising him away from St. James' Park won't be easy. The 25-year-old is under contract with the Magpies until 2028, and is likely to cost around £150m this summer. The report adds that Liverpool have identified Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike as a failsafe option if a move for Isak doesn't materialize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More