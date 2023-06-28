Liverpool star Thiago’s wife sends 4-word message to Georgina Rodriguez after she shares holiday snaps with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's wife Julia Vigas has reacted to Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram post of her on holiday with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez, 29, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, are spending the Al Nassr frontman's off-season on holiday with their family. They are currently vacationing on the iconic forward's £5.5 million yacht in Sardinia.

The Spanish influencer has posted a selection of snaps of the holiday on her Instagram account, including one of her daughter Alana. It's the photo of her daughter sitting with her sunglasses on in the Mediterranean sun that drew Vigas' attention. She responded in the comments:

"I love picture 4."

The Ronaldo family can also be seen in other photos posted by Georgina Rodriguez. Their kids are seen surfing while the Portuguese icon relaxes in the Medditerean.

The Spanish influencer has donned a luxurious £615,000 engagement ring during the holiday which was bought for her by Ronaldo. The iconic forward has been able to relax after a grueling season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just come off the back of making more history with Portugal. He bagged a crucial winner in his 200th appearance for Selecao which is a record for any player in international football.

The prolific frontman was also in fine form for Al Nassr after arriving in Saudi Arabia in January with the rest of his family. He bagged 14 goals in 19 games across competitions at Mrsool Park.

However, Ronaldo was at Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United until last November. He left the Red Devils for the second time in his career and headed to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo touched by Liverpool's gesture after death of his and Georgina Rodriguez's son Angel

Fans at Anfield showed their support for Ronaldo and his grieving family.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez sadly lost their baby son Angel who died during birth on April 18, 2022. The duo released statements at the time on their Instagram accounts:

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

The couple were able to give birth to Bella Esmerelda and they added that her arrival would give them strength at the time. It was a heartbreaking period for the family and the football world came together to show their support.

Manchester United played Liverpool on April 19, 2022 at Anfield and both sets of supporters applauded in the seventh minute in a heartwarming gesture. The Portuguese legend thanked fans for their support on Instagram:

"One world... One sport... One global family... Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was among those who applauded at Anfield. Fans then sang the famous anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in dedication to the grieving footballer.

Poll : 0 votes