Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk comments on Ibrahima Konate's Instagram post ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk left a comment on teammate Ibrahima Konate's Instagram post ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

Konate, 23, will be part of the French squad that takes on Argentina in the final on Sunday, 18 December.

The Liverpool centre-back uploaded a post on his Instagram of himself in training to which Van Dijk responded with two flame emojis.

The Dutchman appears to be cheering his Reds teammate on following the Netherlands' defeat to Argentina.

Van Dijk, 31, was on the losing side as Oranje suffered a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to La Albiceleste in a feisty affair that saw 18 yellow cards produced.

It is unknown whether Konate will start for France against Argentina.

Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps is set to deliberate over which of Konate, Dayot Upamecano, and Raphael Varane should start.

The defender started the side's 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco and has made four appearances, with France keeping one clean sheet.

Konate's Reds teammate Joel Matip heaped praise on the Frenchman ahead of World Cup final.

Matip told Liverpool's official website:

"He's so young and [he has] so much quality already. He's showed that now again with the national team – with an amazing team. He's shown the class he's got. He's self-confident, nice, and a really kind person."

He added:

"Especially [at] this age, it's amazing what he can do. He's strong in challenges, in the air, on the ground, the pace, [he's] comfortable with the ball – it's everything you need [as a defender]."

Arthur Melo's agent confirms that he will remain at Liverpool beyond January

The on-loan midfielder is set to remain at Anfield beyond January.

Arthur has endured a difficult time at Liverpool since joining the club on a season-long loan with a £30 million option-to-buy from Juventus in the summer.

The Brazilian midfielder has made just one appearance for the Reds and suffered a thigh injury requiring surgery.

Arthur was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup and his return date is still unknown.

He is set to remain on the sidelines for months, and speculation has grown over Arthur leaving Anfield before the end of his loan spell due to the injury.

However, his agent Federico Pastorello told TuttoMercato:

"[He will] stay 100 per cent at Liverpool in January. It's an aspect that has never been under discussion. I don't know who questioned the rumours about his possible return to Turin, but that's not the case."

