Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk gives honest Arne Slot verdict as Dutchman edges closer to being named next manager

Virgil van Dijk has backed Arne Slot to become the next Liverpool manager. The defender believes the Dutchman is one of the best around and fits the philosophy at Anfield.

Addressing the media after the loss to Everton on Wednesday, April 24, Van Dijk said it was difficult to answer questions regarding next season after their slip-up in the title race. However, he admitted that Slot was one of the coaches they should be eyeing as the Dutchman fits the bill at Anfield. He said:

"I find it difficult to answer now. Of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment and I think the way he plays and the philosophy he has means he could be a Liverpool coach. Well, I think what I also read and hear is that it is far from over and we'll see and next year we'll focus on that. Yes, but just a little longer."

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Slot is the front-runner for the Liverpool job this summer. Jurgen Klopp has already announced his decision to step down come the end of the season, and the hunt is on for a new manager.

Virgil van Dijk not looking forward to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exit

Virgil van Dijk spoke to the media earlier this season regarding Jurgen Klopp's exit and admitted that it was going to change a lot of things at Liverpool. He added that Klopp's last day would be a tough one but that they would remain positive and fight to win trophies. The Dutchman told ITV:

"It's not only the bosses leaving. It's going to be a lot of changes and more staff leaving… It will be a tough day, but until the day that we'll fight and be positive and put all our focus into that to be positive."

He added:

"We know the end of the season will be emotional. But we can make it emotional in a good way by winning trophies. The only influence we have is the games that we play… We have to embrace it, we have to enjoy it, we have to go out there and fight."

Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup this season but have crashed out of the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup. They are now three points behind current leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race with four games to go. Manchester City are a point behind the Reds but have two games in hand.