Liverpool star wants to leave Anfield in summer: Reports

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp’s team this season and it now appears that the Belgian could head away from Anfield in the summer.

According to Sport Witness, Origi is eager to leave the Reds in search of regular football after dropping down the pecking order. The lack of football has also cost the Liverpool striker a spot in the recently announced Belgium national squad.

Origi rose through the ranks at Genk, before joining Lille as a teenager. He moved to Liverpool in 2014 and has been in and out of the team since. The Belgian played his part in the 2019/20 season, scoring six times in 42 games in all competitions as the Reds lifted the Premier League. This season, Origi has managed 17 appearances and scored one goal. Interestingly, he has played just 181 minutes of football in the Premier League.

That has hurt his chances of making it to the Belgian national team, even though manager Roberto Martinez has picked an extended set of players. He could miss out on a spot in the final squad for Euros unless the situation at Liverpool changes soon. That would be a huge setback for the 25-year-old, who might be sensing that he has no future at Anfield.

Liverpool will move forward Divock Origi on this summer if the right offer is forthcoming. (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/5wbn86y7yx — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) March 16, 2021

Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in his services. The Nerazzurri are looking for a backup striker who could help in squad rotations and provide cover in case of injuries. The Liverpool man is reportedly among the shortlisted names and could present a viable option for the Serie A giants in the summer.

The player is also eager to leave Anfield amid reports that Klopp has lost confidence in him, which is one of the reasons for the Belgian’s limited chances at Anfield this season.

Liverpool might have to agree to a loan deal for the player

Divock Origi

Origi’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024, which could pose a problem while offloading the player. Inter Milan could offer an initial loan deal, which is the way Italian clubs have preferred to do their business with Premier League sides of late. If that happens, Liverpool could reluctantly agree, given that there might not be too many offers for the Belgian.

Advertisement

Liverpool will allow Divock Origi to leave in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old striker is the club’s second longest-serving player after Jordan Henderson, but he has barely featured this season under Jurgen Klopp. — The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) March 15, 2021

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League, five points behind fourth placed Chelsea. Now it remains to be seen whether Origi plays a part in the business end of the season as Liverpool push for a place in the top-four.