Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane show their class as they console 2 Chelsea players after the FA Cup final

Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have been spotted consoling Chelsea players following the Blues' penalty shootout defeat in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 14).

Jurgen Klopp's side completed a domestic cup double as they beat Chelsea once again in a shootout following their victory in the same manner in the League Cup final earlier in the campaign.

Midfielder Mason Mount missed a crucial spot-kick as his side lost their third consecutive FA Cup final. This drove the despairing 23-year-old to his knees following his team's loss.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Class act Jordan Henderson ran straight over to console Mason Mount after the match yesterday.Class act Jordan Henderson ran straight over to console Mason Mount after the match yesterday.Class act 👏 https://t.co/5ECQ3GB6Y6

While the Reds players went wild with the celebrations, their skipper Henderson went straight over to Mount to speak to his England teammate. The Chelsea academy graduate had suffered his sixth consecutive defeat in a major Wembley final.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that Mane immediately spoke to opposing goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy, who had saved the forward's penalty moments earlier. The Senegalese pair won the African Cup of Nations thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Egypt in February.

It was an incredibly classy gesture from the Liverpool pair, who are still on for a history-making quadruple this season.

Jordan Henderson recognizes he is part of Liverpool 'history'

The FA Cup victory last time out was the 31-year-old's sixth trophy since he was made captain of the Merseyside club in 2015, succeeding Anfield icon Steven Gerrard.

The Sunderland-born midfielder endured a slow start to life at the club. However, he has gone on to become a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side and has made 446 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2011.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henderson recognized that he is part of something very special amongst this Liverpool team and claimed:

"It's an incredible feeling. To be a part of Liverpool's history means a lot and to captain and lead this team means so much as well, so I never take that for granted."

Speaking before their crunch Premier League encounter with Southampton on Tuesday evening (May 17), the England midfielder stated:

"I never really think it is about me. It is about the team and what we are achieving. I'm very fortunate to be playing in this team and very lucky to be a part of this squad. That's what I tend to focus on more than anything."

A victory for Liverpool at St. Mary's would bring them within a point of leaders Manchester City heading into their final league game of the season on Sunday, 22 May.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jordan Henderson reflected on Liverpool's FA Cup win and aims to crown an impressive season with more trophies 🗣 "I probably won't appreciate it as much as I should until I finish, because I'm always thinking about the next thing."Jordan Henderson reflected on Liverpool's FA Cup win and aims to crown an impressive season with more trophies 🗣 "I probably won't appreciate it as much as I should until I finish, because I'm always thinking about the next thing."Jordan Henderson reflected on Liverpool's FA Cup win and aims to crown an impressive season with more trophies 🏆 https://t.co/fSk5aPa5dy

Edited by Ritwik Kumar