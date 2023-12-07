Liverpool stars laud Virgil van Dijk on social media after 2-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota have reacted to captain Virgil van Dijk's social media post after the Reds' 2-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United on Wednesday (December 7).

The Reds opened the scoring through Van Dijk in the 37th minute before Szoboszlai made sure of the result in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The win at Brammal Lane took Jurgen Klopp's side back to within two points of leaders Arsenal (36) after 15 games.

Van Dijk had a good outing at both ends at Sheffield, helping keep a clean sheet and scoring his first league goal of the season. The 32-year-old tweeted after the win at the basement side:

"GOAL, CLEAN SHEET & THE WIN!""

Elliott commented on the Dutchman's tweet:

"TOP STRIKER"

Szoboszlai - who also scored on the night - chimed in:

"WHAT A GOAL"

Attacker Diogo Jota reacted with three emojis.

Liverpool posted an image of their captain's tweets and the three aforementioned players' comments, captioning it:

"Skipper"

Van Dijk has one goal and two assists in 13 league outings (and 14 across competitions) for the Reds this season.

"We've got another tough away game on Saturday" - Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool custodian Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet at Sheffield at the weekend. However, he's already looking ahead to the next game, as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

Making his second league appearance of the season, the 25-year-old Irishman kept a shutout. He's now getting ready for the league outing at Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 9), where he could start again.

Following the win at Sheffield, Kelleher told the Reds' website that a potentially tough game lies ahead:

“We’ve got another tough away game on Saturday, and we look forward to that. I always remember the games we have played there, and it’s a difficult place to go. It’s an early kick-off as well so we need to focus on our recovery first, and, hopefully, be ready to go at 12.30pm.

“They will be trying to bounce back (from a 2-0 defeat by AFC Bournemouth) and we need to be ready for that."

A win in the early kick-off will send the Reds top of the standings before the Gunners travel to Aston Villa later in the day.