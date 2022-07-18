"Liverpool could still add" - Ben Jacobs says Reds are already planning for future transfer windows and provides update about player Klopp 'really wants'

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs (via GiveMeSport), Liverpool aren't done yet in the ongoing summer transfer window. They are monitoring potential future signings and could sign a midfielder this summer as well.

The Reds have made three signings so far this summer. They brought in striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

As per Jacobs, however, the Merseysiders aren't finished yet. He told GiveMeSport:

"Liverpool could still add another midfielder, and they will also plan ahead for future windows, with Dortmund's Jude Bellingham a player Jurgen Klopp really wants.”

The Anfield outfit have been linked with Bellingham but will have to spend a fortune to get his signature. Borussia Dortmund will demand around €120 million for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also monitoring the England international's situation.

Bellingham has made a great impact in his short career so far. He joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 and has played 90 matches in all competitions for the German side. He has also earned 15 senior caps with the England national team.

Bellingham is seen as a signing for the 2023 summer by the Reds. Speaking about the young midfielder, Jurgen Klopp recently said:

"He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!"

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham: “He’s not on the market - so, that’s the only problem with that player!”.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LFC “I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham: “He’s not on the market - so, that’s the only problem with that player!”. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LFC“I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. https://t.co/a0376RhdyF

With James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Silva on the wrong side of 30, Liverpool will hope to bring in young guns in their midfield soon.

Liverpool monitoring Lille midfielder

According to Ignazaio Genuardi (via Get French Football News), Liverpool are monitoring Lille midfielder Amadou Onana's situation.

They've joined Arsenal and Newcastle United in their pursuit while West Ham United have made the most progress. The Hammers' first bid of €23 million was rejected by Lille and they are already preparing a second bid.

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth #WHUFC West Ham United have made a €23m offer for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. Been told the bid has been rejected with Lille reluctant to sell. West Ham remain interested and are deciding whether to return with an improved offer. #AmadouOnana West Ham United have made a €23m offer for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. Been told the bid has been rejected with Lille reluctant to sell. West Ham remain interested and are deciding whether to return with an improved offer. #AmadouOnana #WHUFC

AS Monaco are also interested in signing Onana and see him as a replacement for Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid for €100 million this summer.

The 20-year-old Belgian midfielder joined Lille from Hamburg only last summer. He has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the French side, contributing three goals and one assist.

Onana also earned a call-up to the Belgian national side and made his debut in June this year.

