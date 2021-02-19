Liverpool still keen on signing Real Madrid target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly not giving up on signing Real Madrid target David Alaba for free this summer.

The Bayern Munich star has announced that he is leaving the Bundesliga side but is yet to sign a deal with any club.

According to a SPORT report, Liverpool are still interested in bringing the Real Madrid target to Anfield and are ready to fight till the very end. Reports claim Jurgen Klopp is keen on getting a defender and sees David Alaba as the ideal player.

David Alaba will become a free agent in the summer after his contract at Bayern Munich expires. Reports suggest that three clubs are interested in his services – Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea.

A report in AS last month revealed that David Alaba is looking for wages of around €13 million a season. Bayern Munich were unwilling to pay him such a massive amount, while Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly keen to match his asking price.

Announcing his decision, David Alaba said:

“I have made the decision to try something new after this season and to leave the club. It was a difficult decision. I have been here for 13 years. I made so many memories here. I have not decided what is next for me. I decided to seek a new challenge. That’s why it took time."

“I have five, six, seven years left in my career. That’s why I decided to try something new. It’s no secret my management is in touch with several clubs. I will focus on my task here and will remain in contact with my management.”

Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool in David Alaba race

Real Madrid are reportedly the ones leading the chase to sign David Alaba this summer. The Spanish giants have a 'verbal agreement' with the Austrian and will be signing him in the summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement

The ‘verbal agreement’ between David Alaba is until June 2025 for €12m per season. The pre-contract has not been signed yet, Real Madrid hope to complete the deal in the coming weeks.



Alaba received 5 different offers in the last 2 months from EPL and La Liga clubs. 🇦🇹 #Alaba https://t.co/cGI8s7cy0y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2021

However, David Alaba has insisted that he is yet to decide his future. Real Madrid consider the Bayern Munich star to be Sergio Ramos' replacement.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on getting a defender as they have very few options in that position right now.