Liverpool still in race to sign highly-rated 24-year-old Arsenal target: Reports

Liverpool are set to join Arsenal among other teams in the race for West Ham United's Declan Rice. According to GiveMeSport, the Reds could make a move for the player as they have had a long-standing interest in him.

Journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GiveMeSport, said that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are the teams pursuing Rice.

"It’s an open race. It’s an evolving situation because also Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in him. We have to wait a few more weeks to better understand the future of Declan Rice.”

This comes after a report from The Telegraph which stated that the Gunners are very hopeful that they can sign the midfielder for £70 million. The Guardian added that while the Hammers are looking for £100 million for the player, an agreement could be reached at around £80 million.

The report also adds that the 24-year-old prefers a move to North London as he is interested in playing under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Rice's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but there is an option to extend it by a year.

Liverpool are looking to revamp their midfield, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson past their prime. In addition to Rice, the Merseyside team are also looking at the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude Bellingham.

Sky Germany have reported that the Reds are optimistic about landing Bellingham in the next transfer window. It remains to be seen if they can sign one of the players who will go a long way in improving their midfield for next season.

Arsenal close to completing deal for Liverpool target

Fresneda has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

Earlier, The Athletic reported that Liverpool were amongst multiple top clubs interested in the player but it seems like the Gunners have won the race for the player.

Both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have had bids of £13 million accepted for the player, who will be loaned back to the Spanish club for the rest of the season. It remains to be seen which team the 18-year-old will pick.

It was interesting to see the Reds' pursuit of the player, having just bought Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this past summer. They also have youngster Conor Bradley, who has impressed at League One side Bolton Wanderers.

