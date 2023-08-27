"Liverpool are still on his tracks" - Journalist says Reds are favorites to sign Dutch international before transfer deadline 

Liverpool are tipped to be the favorites in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

The Reds lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita on free transfers but restored the depth in midfield by signing Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds got their business done pretty early in the summer and seemed ready for the season ahead.

But Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's surprise move to the Saudi Pro League sent the Reds back on the hunt for a new midfielder. The pursuit of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo ended in bitter disappointment as both players chose to join Chelsea.

Wataru Endo (30) was recently signed from VfB Stuttgart but the Reds seem eager to add another first-team quality midfielder to their ranks. This has led them to Gravenberch's doorstep.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Reds are ahead in the race to sign the 21-year-old Netherlands international. He told GiveMeSport:

"The decisive week for the future of Ryan Gravenberch is about to begin. Liverpool are still on his tracks and contact has already started with Bayern Munich. But there is so much more to do to arrive at the finish line. Anyway, the Reds have other names on the midfielder list as, for example, Khephren Thuram. But they remain the favourites in the race for the Dutch player."

Gravenberch, as per the Mirror, is unhappy with his playing time at Bayern and is valued at £22 million by the club. He is yet to play a single minute this season and played just 937 minutes across competitions last term.

Manchester United are also said to be in the race for the former Ajax midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp happy with Liverpool midfielder's debut in Bournemouth win

Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on 18 August. The following day, he came off the bench to make his debut in the Reds' 3-1 home win against Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds led the game 2-1 when Alexis Mac Allister was controversially sent off in the 58th minute. Four minutes later, Diogo Jota scored to give the Reds a two-goal lead and Endo was brought on immediately after it.

The Japanese midfielder recorded one recovery, one interception and four clearances as his side held on to their two-goal advantage. Speaking of the 30-year-old's debut, Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website:

"I was really happy and, no, it was not expected. We had him on the bench to bring him on, but obviously later and in a slightly different situation. He did well and now we can use that."

Liverpool's next task is a league game at St. James' Park against Newcastle United on Sunday (27 August).