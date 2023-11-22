Liverpool suffer blow as potential Mohamed Salah replacement is set for new contract at current club - Reports

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is reportedly set to receive a big contract offer from the club amidst links with Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with Sane (via Mirror) following speculation about Mohamed Salah's future. The Egyptian winger received a big offer from Al-Ittihad late in the summer transfer window but stayed put at Anfield. Liverpool, however, expect Salah to leave next summer and are monitoring potential replacements, including Sane.

The German winger's contract expires in 2025 but as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are set to offer him a new deal. The Italian journalist told Caught Offside:

“Bayern Munich have many contract situations that they need to discuss internally and with player’s representatives, with Leroy Sane falling into this category. Sane is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and it is a crucial moment for Bayern as they still need to discuss a new deal with the player."

Romano explained that the new contract will offer Sane more salary and bonuses along with extending his stay at Bayern Munich. He added that due to interest from the likes of Liverpool, Sane's contract is a priority for the Bavarians:

“From what I understand, Bayern’s plan is to make a very important proposal to Sane as the winger has been one of the German club’s best players this season. The new contract offered to the player will obviously add more years to his stint at the club but it will also see his salary increased, which will include bonuses.

"Bayern are currently preparing this proposal and they will try hard to convince him to stay. There is interest in Sane from England but it is nothing advanced. This is why it is now a priority for Bayern to offer the player a new contract.”

Sane has been excellent for Bayern this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 18 games across competitions.

Leroy Sane could be perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best forwards in the Premier League ever since he joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 198 goals and provided 83 assists in 322 games for the Reds across competitions.

Salah has helped the Merseysiders win every trophy available, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League title. His pace and directness on the right wing have helped them break down multiple teams over the years.

Hence, his potential departure would be a big blow for Liverpool. However, Leroy Sane could be a perfect Salah replacement due to his pace and ability on the ball. The German has also played in the Premier League previously, registering 25 goals and 32 assists in 90 league games for Manchester City.