Liverpool suffer transfer blow as top target is set to sign new deal at current club - Reports

Liverpool's pursuit of star winger Kaoru Mitoma has hit a significant roadblock as Brighton are unwilling to include a release clause in any potential new contract for the 26-year-old player. Football Insider disclosed on Friday that Brighton are confident of reaching an agreement with Mitoma soon.

Mitoma's current contract with the Seagulls expires in June 2025, making him an attractive target for several elite Premier League clubs. However, it seems Liverpool and other interested parties will face an uphill battle in securing his services due to Brighton's stance on release clauses.

Football Insider said that adding a buyout clause to Mitoma's new contract would go against how Brighton do their business. This revelation echoes the club's previous dealings, such as the absence of a release clause in Moises Caicedo's contract. Caicedo, who signed a new deal with Brighton in March, made a £115 million move to Chelsea six months later.

Liverpool also negotiated a verbal agreement with Brighton that allowed Alexis Mac Allister to join the Reds for a reduced fee during the summer transfer window. This arrangement saw Pool pay an initial payment of £35 million, which could rise to £55 million with add-ons.

Kaoru Mitoma, with his impressive performances this season, is considered on par with the caliber of talent represented by Caicedo and Mac Allister.

The Japanese international has enjoyed a solid start to the new season, tallying three goals and four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions. Last season, Mitoma contributed significantly to Brighton's historic sixth-place finish, notching 10 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances.

Liverpool eye January move for Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie

Liverpool's pursuit of defensive reinforcements has taken a fresh turn as they set their sights on 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, as per 90MIN. Hincapie has been on the radar of several top European clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur showing interest earlier this year.

While the Reds initially prioritized bolstering their midfield during the summer transfer window, Hincapie's agent, Manuel Sierra, has now confirmed renewed interest from the Merseyside club. Sierra revealed to Futbol sin Cassette:

"Liverpool were interested in him, but [in the summer] they chose to invest in the midfield. For January, they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50 million."

Leverkusen's impressive form in the Bundesliga has made them hesitant to part ways with Hincapie, especially while they remain title contenders. The club's solid defensive duo, including Edmond Tapsoba, has drawn attention from across Europe. Tottenham previously expressed interest in Tapsoba during the summer.