Liverpool suffer unfortunate injury blow ahead of pre-season friendly against Manchester United

Liverpool have suffered an injury scare in regards to new signing Darwin Nunez ahead of their pre-season match against Manchester United. According to The Telegraph (via Manchester Evening News), the Uruguayan picked up a 'minor foot issue' during training on Monday, July 11.

Nunez joined the Reds this summer for a club-record fee of over £85 million after impressing with Benfica last season. He scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 matches in all competitions for the Portuguese side.

Liverpool fans are understandably excited to see the Uruguayan play in the club's new front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. The Reds face rivals Manchester United on Tuesday, July 12, in a pre-season match at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand.

However, it appears they might have to wait a bit longer to see Nunez in action. After taking part in initial training on Monday, the club's medical staff pulled the striker out of further sessions. There are suggestions that he could be suffering from some painful blisters on his foot.

Looks like some boot/blister problems for Darwin Nunez as he walks out of the training session…

It remains to be seen if he will feature in the match on Tuesday as he was seen stretching on the sidelines later with a physiotherapist. Even if he does, it is likely to be for a limited time.

Liverpool and Manchester United's summer transfer window so far

The historic rivals have had some very contrasting seasons in recent times. While Liverpool have been fighting for all the trophies available, Manchester United have failed to impress.

The Reds won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season, narrowly missing out on the Premier League and Champions League titles. The Red Devils, meanwhile, extended their trophyless run to five years. They finished sixth in the league with their lowest points total in the Premier League era (58), failing to qualify for the Champions League.

There was hope that Manchester United would be highly active in the transfer window this summer under Erik ten Hag. However, they've only signed left-back Tyrell Malacia so far from Feyenoord. They are also set to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.



Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical.

Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have all left the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have signed Nunez from Benfica. They also signed midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Sadio Mane has left the club and joined Bayern Munich this summer.

