Liverpool summer signing raised questions about sporting director Julian Ward; internal worries increasing - Reports

Liverpool's recruitment plans and scouting have come into question amidst the Reds' poor performances this season. According to the Independent, there were a lot of surprises over their signing of Arthur Melo, a player that was seemingly not garnering much interest. This has also brought into question the abilities of new Sporting Director Julian Ward.

The report also adds that the massive signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez was also indicative of the Reds' recent poor business in the transfer market. Signed from Benfica for £85 million, the forward has not had the desired impact and has not been able to replace the production of Sadio Mane, who left for Bayern Munich at the start of the season.

The report believes that the criticism of manager Jurgen Klopp comes from the fact that his continued physical and mental demands have left players 'exhausted'. The squad has not undergone many changes in the past few years, and there was a feeling around the club that a proper rebuild was necessary.

According to the report, there was a 'worrying atmosphere internally' following the Reds' Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, a feeling that grew over the summer. Sources now believe that Klopp has now been given more control and authority in a bid to bring some stability to the club.

Liverpool is now ninth in the Premier League table after two tough losses to Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. When asked if the 3-0 loss to Brighton was a 'low point', Klopp said:

“It’s our fault you can ask this,” Klopp said. “I understand it… we have to make sure that you can’t ask this question any more, and that’s obviously our job.”

Liverpool receive an update on speculation around QSI takeover bid

Reports believe that the owners of PSG could be involved in the sale of Liverpool.

Liverpool owners FSG could sell the team to Qatar Sport Investment, the agency headed by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who also own Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. According to Egyptian reporter Ismael Mahmoud, Al-Khelaifi recently met with Reds winger Mohammad Salah and considers him a vital part of the team's future.

However, according to UEFA rules, two teams participating in a UEFA club competition cannot be owned by the same entity. With QSI having no interest in selling PSG, Dave Powell of the Liverpool Echo states that buying a minority stake could be a more likely outcome.

This ties into FSG's interest in a partial sale rather than a full takeover, according to the Boston Globe. American outlet Bloomberg have also reported that QSI have shown interest in Manchester United as well.

