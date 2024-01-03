Liverpool superstar copies iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration during 4-2 win over Newcastle United

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was spotted copying one of Cristiano Ronaldo's celebrations during his side's 4-2 Premier League victory against Newcastle United on Monday (January 1).

The Reds consolidated their top place in the 2023-24 Premier League standings in front of their home crowd earlier this week. Salah netted a second half brace, while Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo also scored a goal apiece. Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, on the other hand, each netted a goal in the second half for Eddie Howe's visiting outfit.

Salah, who missed a 22nd-minute penalty in the Reds' latest win, scored his first of the clash in the 49th minute. After putting Darwin Nunez's pass into the back of the Newcastle net, the attacker celebrated by sitting on the advertising boards just like Ronaldo did back in 2017.

Later on in the second half, the 31-year-old repeated the celebration after bagging his second of the night from the penalty spot. He emulated Ronaldo's iconic stance in front of a throng of Liverpool supporters.

Ronaldo, 38, first came up with the celebration during his time at Real Madrid. The Al-Nassr star rejoiced in style after netting in a 3-0 UEFA Champions League semi-final win over Atletico Madrid in May 2017.

Speaking at a post-match presser, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Salah for his world-class performance against Newcastle. He told reporters (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"Nobody should be really surprised that Mo can change a game, can improve in a game and all these kinds of things, because he did it just hundreds of times. It's just a really good example; the more goals you have, the more you are used to missing chances, even when it's a penalty. And the more you just understand what you have to do: keep going and keep improving... and that's what Mo did."

How are Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo faring this season?

So far this season, Mohamed Salah has been in fine form, both on the goalscoring and playmaking front. He has contributed 18 goals and nine assists in 27 matches across competitions for the Anfield outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has continued to impress for Al-Nassr in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He has scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club.

In comparison, the Egyptian has recorded 153 goals and 72 assists in 251 Premier League outings for Liverpool so far. The Portuguese, on the other hand, registered 103 goals and 39 assists in 236 matches.