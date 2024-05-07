Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez links up with Barcelona superstar amid Anfield exit rumours

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez has posted an Instagram picture with his compatriot and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The Reds striker has been linked with an exit this summer.

Nunez, 24, has had a decent season with the club, bagging 18 goals and 13 assists in 51 games across competitions. That includes 11 goals and eight assists in 34 games in the league - where the Reds are third - five points behind leaders Arsenal with two games remaining.

Despite being contracted till 2028, the Uruguyan has been linked with an exit from Anfield this summer. Rumours of his impending departure gained momentum after Nunez deleted all his pictures from his Anfield stint from Instagram following the Reds' 4-2 Premier League home win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Former player Chris Sutton said about Nunez's social media activity on It's All Kicking Off podcast (via TBR):

“It just looks like he is going to be on his way or he is deeply unhappy with the club.”

The aforementioned publication has also reported interest from Barcelona, who are seeking a replacement for their ageing striker Robert Lewandowski.

How has Darwin Nunez fared for Liverpool?

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has enjoyed one of his better seasons at the club since arriving from SL Benfica in the summer of 2022.

In 94 appearances across competitions, he hasn't exactly set the stage on fire but has returned a decent haul of 33 goals and 17 assists. Nunez has had a goal and an assist in all four competitions he has played for the Reds this season.

In Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge, the Reds were in contention for an unprecedented quadruple before losing to Manchester United in the FA Cup and Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League, both in the quarterfinals.

Their Premier League title charge has also fizzled out, with two wins in five games putting them five points behind leaders Arsenal. Unless the Gunners and second-placed Manchester City suffer an unexpected implosion, the Reds are unlikely to add to their EFL Cup haul this season.