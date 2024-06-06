Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez sends message following first career hat-trick with Uruguay

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has sent a message on social media following his first career hat-trick for his country Uruguay. The South American has been rejuvenated for his nation since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as manager last summer.

The Former Leeds United manager is one of the foremost minds in the game and has gotten the best out of the former Benfica striker on international duty. Nunez has scored eight times and laid on two assists in the seven games he has played under Bielsa.

The Liverpool striker was pleased following his ht-trick, posting on his Instagram story:

"Simply happy for my first hat-trick with the most beautiful soul."

Despite scoring 18 goals last season for Jurgen Klopp in his final season, questions remain over Nunez's credentials as a goalscorer. His recent hat-trick for the national team is sure to serve as a clear message to new Reds boss Arne Slot. With the right coaching and encouragement, Darwin Nunez could be one of the most lethal strikers in the world.

Uruguay international striker Darwin Nunez and his Liverpool career so far

24-year-old Darwin Nunez has had a decent second season for Liverpool, bagging 11 goals and 8 assists in 36 league appearances for the Reds. The Uruguay international was signed to be a counterweight to the monstrous goal tally Erling Haaland would bring to Manchester City and on that count he continues to disappoint.

While matching the Norwegian's otherworldly penchant for finding the back of the net is a massive ask for all but a few players over the last decade, it is not the only way he has failed to deliver. The South American was signed for a figure north of 85 million pounds from Benfica and has not looked like a good deal in any of his two seasons.

While Darwin Nunez is by no means a bad footballer, he has failed to live up to the expectations his massive transfer fee has demanded time and time again. While he has shown glimpses of his immense talent, it remains to be seen how long Liverpool will persist with him.

He will hope that his third year will be better under the newly appointed Arne Slot. First, he will have to focus on having a good Copa America with Uruguay, where he will also be expected to lead the line.