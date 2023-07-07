Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah hits the beach in Mykonos for summer break as he flaunts ripped physique 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was spotted on the Greek island of Mykonos as he strolled around in a pair of neon yellow shorts. Salah's well-sculpted physique was on full display for the viewers.

Apart from his fantastic skills as a footballer, Salah has a reputation for being one of the fittest footballers on the planet. His well-toned body was on display as the Egyptian enjoyed time by the beach.

Speaking about Mohamed Salah's fitness secret, fitness expert Isabella Maurray said (via the Daily Mail):

"Whilst weightlifting is essential for muscle growth, Mo definition is also from Pilates. Muscle definition from Pilates can be different from weightlifting due to its difference in training principle and targeting different muscle fibres for an overall full toned look."

She added:

"Mo would have also been doing weighted ab workouts, focusing on all areas of the abdominals, transverses abdomens, rectus abdomens, external obliques and internal obliques."

Returning to Salah's on-field performances, the Egyptian was at his familiar best despite Liverpool missing out on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot in 2022–23. He scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 matches across competitions.

Salah is seemingly in shape as Jurgen Klopp's side braces for their return to pre-season. The Reds will commence their preparation for next term on July 8.

Mohamed Salah was dejected when Liverpool missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

During his time at Anfield, Mohamed Salah has helped the Reds win the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and more trophies. However, his team failed to secure a top-four finish in 2022–23.

That means the Merseysiders will have to be content with playing in the UEFA Europa League this season, as they could only manage a fifth-place finish.

Salah was devastated and wrote on social media:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

The message went on to show the tremendous commitment and passion the Egyptian has for his club. He is once again expected to spearhead the attack in the 2023–24 campaign.

