Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah names 3 players who could compete with him for Premier League Golden Boot

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has named three Premier League forwards he believes may challenge him for the Golden Boot this season.

The Egyptian striker scored 23 goals last season, finishing alongside Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung Min as the joint Premier League joint top scorer.

The Reds forward believes Son's teammate Harry Kane will be a contender this season.

Manchester City's newest superstar Erling Haaland is also in Salah's sights as is Arsenal's new striker Gabriel Jesus.

He told Sky Sports:

“It’s not just Haaland. Harry Kane will be there for sure. Jesus too. It’s too early though to think about it."

All three potential Golden Boot challengers have started the season in impressive fashion.

Kane has managed two goals in his first three appearances including a dramatic late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on August 14.

Haaland has started life off at the Etihad Stadium in scintillating form, having no problem adapting to the Premier League.

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman has bagged three goals and assist in his first three appearances.

His strike against Newcastle United on August 21 was vital as City fought back a 3-1 deficit to draw 3-3.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. West Ham

vs. Bournemouth

vs. Newcastle



Built for the Premier League. 🤖 Erling Haaland in his first 3 Premier League games:vs. West Hamvs. Bournemouthvs. NewcastleBuilt for the Premier League. 🤖 Erling Haaland in his first 3 Premier League games:⚽⚽ vs. West Ham🅰️ vs. Bournemouth⚽ vs. NewcastleBuilt for the Premier League. 🤖 https://t.co/g0PtV5U9LC

Meanwhile, Jesus is in red-hot form for Arsenal following his departure from the Cityzens.

He is quickly becoming the main man at the Emirates Stadium and has three goals and two assits in three appearances.

Liverpool star Salah eyeing a fourth golden boot

The Egyptian looking to add more success

Salah has kicked off this season with one goal in two appearances but he is preparing to face a Manchester United side who are at rock bottom on August 22.

The Liverpool striker scored an astounding five goals against the Red Devils last season, including a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



#MUNLIV #ManchesterunitedVsLiverpool #PremierLeague Liverpool leave Manchester United in shambles with a trashing 5-0 victory at Old Trafford courtsey a Mohamed Salah HATTRICK. 🤯🥶 Liverpool leave Manchester United in shambles with a trashing 5-0 victory at Old Trafford courtsey a Mohamed Salah HATTRICK. 🤯🥶#MUNLIV #ManchesterunitedVsLiverpool #PremierLeague https://t.co/lA4J1Ibo9v

Liverpool fans were fretting over the future of Salah, having seen Sadio Mane depart Anfield for Bayern Munich.

However, the former AS Roma attacker signed a new three-year contract with the Merseysiders, keeping him tied to the club until 2025.

Salah has new attackers at his side heading into this season following the arrival of Luis Diaz in January and club-record signing Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Egyptian has been a huge hit since arriving at Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for £37.8 million.

He has 158 goals and 64 assists in 257 appearances for the Reds and has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He has won the golden boot on three occasions, including a record scoring campaign of 32 goals in the 17-18 campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett