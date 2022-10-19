Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will join Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez as BeIN studio pundit to analyze the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as per the Daily Star.

The two club rivals will put aside their differences and work as experts during the quadrennial tournament. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to run for six weeks between November and December.

Salah's national side Egypt failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing their final qualifier against Sadio Mane's Senegal. Riyad Mahrez's Algeria also failed to make it to the Qatar World Cup, leaving him free for the aforementioned six weeks.

Salah made a slow start to the new season but has shown signs of a resurgence of late after scoring a seven-minute hat-trick against Rangers in the Champions League. He followed it up by scoring the winner against Manchester City at Anfield. Mahrez has played in eight league games for City so far, scoring just one goal.

They will have the opportunity to analyze several of their teammates, who will board the flight to Qatar in November. Amongst those missing out (from City and Liverpool), the most notable ones are Erling Haaland and Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool and Manchester City have made contrasting starts to the new season

Liverpool won the Community Shield against Manchester City in the curtain raiser (3-1). However, that appears to be a faded memory now as the Reds have succumbed to poor results and injuries in the Premier League.

They showed signs of a comeback after scripting a resilient 1-0 win against City on Sunday, October 16.

City, on the other hand, have made a brilliant start to the new season. Despite losing against the Reds last weekend, Pep Guardiola's side have ridden on the great form of their new striker Erling Haaland and swept out most sides who have come across their path.

The Norwegian striker has already registered 20 goals for his new club and appears to be headed on his way to win the Golden Boot this season.

