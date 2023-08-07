Liverpool superstar receives staggering £155m offer to reunite with Fabinho at Al-Ittihad — Reports

Recent reports claim that Al-Ittihad are in talks with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah over a deal worth £155 million (via Metro). The television station in Saudi Arabia, Al-Riyadiah, believes that the club are willing to offer Salah a two-year deal.

The same report claims that the Saudi Pro League outfit are willing to make a £60 million bid to the Reds for the Egypt international's services.

A source has reportedly told Al-Riyadiah (via Metro):

"It is true. There are negotiations between Mohamed Salah and the Saudi club Al-Ittihad. The offer must be attractive for the Egyptian star to come to play in Saudi Arabia. Salah still has a lot to offer in England."

Should the deal materialize, the winger will join former teammate Fabinho at Al-Ittihad. The Brazil international joined his new club for a reported fee of £40 million (via BBC Sport).

Salah joined Anfield in the summer of 2017 after leaving Roma for a reported fee of €42 million (via transfermarkt). Moving into his seventh season with the Reds, the 31-year-old has been largely successful in Merseyside.

After completing 305 appearances across all competitions, the player has scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists.

Among other honors, Salah won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020 with Liverpool. He won the Premier League golden boot thrice, with his highest goal tally coming in the 2017-18 season (32 goals).

"I’m going Salah probably"- when pundit picked Liverpool star over Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah (via Getty Images)

Former football player Darren Bent revealed on talkSPORT that he'd rather have Mohamed Salah in his team than Kevin De Bruyne. While Bent acknowledges that the Manchester City man is a stunning player himself, he believes it comes down to preference.

Upon being asked to choose the bigger player from Salah and De Bruyne, he said (via Empire of the Kop):

"I’m going Salah probably. I don’t know, Salah wins games on his own. I love De Bruyne, I’m not disrespecting him. Some people can say De Bruyne, I’ve got no problem with that, but I don’t think it’s as definitive as people saying, what a question, it’s definitely De Bruyne."

"It’s down to opinion. If someone said ‘De Bruyne all day,’ I wouldn’t say ‘you don’t know what you’re talking about ‘ because he’s a great player. But Salah, the goals that he’s scored," Bent said.

The Egpyt international remains contracted with Liverpool until 2025 amid rumors of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.